Consumers in other European countries are more aware of organic produce than in Ireland, the Department of Agriculture’s head of organics has said.

Speaking at a Teagasc Signpost webinar, Jack Nolan, who heads up the Department’s organic unit, said the EU organic symbol - the green leaf - is as recognisable as major global brands in other countries.

Nolan added that while Ireland is not where other EU countries are with organics, progress is being made.

“In other countries, like in Denmark, the green leaf is as recognisable as a Coca-Cola symbol. That’s not true here yet, but we’re working towards it,” he said.

The green leaf symbol is displayed on certified organic products produced in the EU.

Green image

As to why this is the case, Nolan said Ireland already has a very green image.

“Across Europe, they don’t have the grassland we have, they don’t have the animals out and people think we’re organic already.

“We have very high standards and farmers are doing a lot of good work, but organics is another step. We are doing more and more about it,” he said.