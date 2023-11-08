There is momentum building around organic farming in Ireland and the train is going in the right direction, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett told the Biofarm conference in Adare on Tuesday 7 November.

While regenerative farming and biological farming are also gathering speed, organic farming is an easier concept for farmers to nail down because there are written rules and regulations around what organic certification means, Minister Hackett explained.

“[Organic] farmers are farming with a sense of perspective with an understanding and a respect of their farm’s place in the natural environment and they’re farming and innovating in harmony with the natural environment rather than trying to defy it.

Open mind

“I think that open mind is key to building a resilient farming system; one that can produce food in the way that works with the natural constraints of the farm's topography and one that works from a business perspective,” she said.

Events such as Biofarm, Minister Hackett said, are the Woodstock of Irish agriculture.

“It’s visionary, it’s progressive, it’s a movement whose interest will be to change how Irish farms produce foods for the decades to come.

“This isn’t about putting people into silos or pitching one type of farm system against another, this is about celebrating the best organic, regenerative, biological farming and championing what works for those systems,” she said.

Incentives

She said she is aware the power the Government has to go and incentivise every farmer to go organic.

She added that she would love nothing more than to have all the money in the world to give to organics.