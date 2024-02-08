The Ornua purchase price index (PPI) for the month of January 2024 is 125.1, down from 125.5 the previous month.

This equates to a farmgate equivalent milk price of 35.3c/l, excluding VAT.

Despite a drop in PPI, the farmgate price remains unchanged from December.

The price also includes estimated member co-op processing costs of 7.5c/l (excluding any allowance for processor margin) for the Ornua portfolio.

The result, Ornua said, reflects seasonally quieter market demand through the month of January.

"In addition, the Ornua value payment payable to members co-ops in the month is €0.2m, which equated to 1.2% of gross purchases in the month," a company spokesperson said.

GDT

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index rose a strong 4.2% during the latest auction on Tuesday 6 February.

The index has not been this high since December 2022.

The index fell only once in the past 10 trading events, seeing growth in excess of 20% across these auctions.

Tuesday’s index bump was driven by keen bidding on butter, as prices increased by more than 10% to €6,065/t, and by a 6.3% rise in cheddar prices to €4,160/t.

The auction concluded with skimmed milk powder 4.6% ahead of the last auction, whole milk powder up 3.4% and anhydrous milk fat close behind with a 3.3% increase.

Butter milk powder posted a price rise of 1.2% and mozzarella was the only commodity to see prices fall, as it dropped in value by 1.8%, but was still sitting at €3,500/t when trading concluded.