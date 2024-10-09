The lift in the PPI reflects increased market returns throughout the month of September, Ornua said.

Ornua’s purchase price index (PPI) has increased to the equivalent of 42.84c/l, excluding VAT, for September.

This is up 2.5c/l on the August PPI.

The PPI stands at 151.4 points for September, up from the previous month at 144.7.

Ornua’s estimate of member co-ops processing costs was 8.59c/l, excluding VAT.

The Ornua value payment payable to member co-ops in the month is €7.6m, which equated to 3.9% of gross purchases in the month.

Global Dairy Trade

Dairy prices continue to rise at the most recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, with prices up by 1.2% last Tuesday.

This is the second successive increase and the fifth in just two months since there was a sizeable drop of 6.9% on 2 July this year. Since then, prices at the auction have rebounded by 8%.

Irish dairy co-ops will begin to set milk price in the coming days for September supplies.