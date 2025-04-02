Aidan O'Driscoll is also chair of the Commission on Generational renewal. \ Mario Salerno/EU

A new chair of Ornua Co-operative is set to be appointed next month, as current chair Aidan O’Driscoll will not seek reappointment when his term ends in May 2025.

A spokesperson for Ornua confirmed O’Driscoll, appointed to the position in July 2022, will not continue in the role.

“Mr O’Driscoll informed the board of directors and Ornua’s member co-operatives of his decision in December 2024.

“A succession process is currently underway and an announcement will be made in due course,” the spokesperson added.

O’Driscoll is also chair of the Commission on Generational Renewal and was previously Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture.