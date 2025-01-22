Young farmers account for 4.3% of farmers in Ireland, this is down from 6.9% in 2020.

Over the last week, Macra has been hosting a series of public consultations on generational renewal.

Last August, Minister McConalogue announced the establishment of a commission of generational renewal. At the launch of this commission. Macra welcomed the establishment and gave a commitment to engage with the commission.

In order to properly engage, we set out to hold a series of public consultations in our three regions; North West, Munster and Leinster. We have now completed the consultations and wish to share some of the concerns of our members and the wider farming community. The consultations revolved around four main themes that we asked our participants to discuss, these themes were:

Access to land.

Access to finance.

Knowledge exchange.

Social sustainability.

None of these themes should come as a surprise to anyone reading this piece, the first of the themes is a barrier to entry into farming and the second two themes make farming sustainable.

We want people to have a chance to farm and to be successful in their endeavours while at the same time supporting our rural communities.

The findings

What have we learned? We learned that access to land has never been harder and competition has never been as fierce - once upon a time this competition would have come from other farmers, now in addition to other farmers, people are using land to speculate and to transfer wealth.

Growing food is not part of the equation, the young person who wishes to farm is a million miles away from the equation.

One stand-out point came through from access to finance, gone is the personal touch from the banks.

In past times, a farmer had a person they could talk to in a bank, there was a relationship there and this relationship took account of the realities of farming life.

Now we are left with (to paraphrase one member) “computer says no”, the personal touch is gone and the playing field is not level.

When looking at knowledge exchange, one participant commented that he had been on 36 individual farm walks, and that on each and every one of these he had learned something that he was able to put into practice on his own farm. Learning never stops in agriculture and the best teachers are farmers.

Isolation

Unfortunately, we all recognise the prevalence of social isolation in rural Ireland, which I would suggest is a by-product of not taking a holistic approach to rural Ireland.

Currently, young farmers account for 4.3% of farmers in Ireland, this is down from 6.9% in 2020, with the mass migration of our youth from rural Ireland will come a further increase in the level of social isolation being felt by people.

This is simple really, young farmers have families, these families are fed by food produced in the locality and bought in the local shop, they attend the local school and socialise locally, they play on the local team. Take away the young people and none of this can or will happen.

We are now putting all that we have learned together in order that we may put forward our case to the commission on generational renewal. We hope that with the imminent formation of a new Government they take heed to what comes out of the commission - what has been previously attempted to support young farmers is not working, we need another way.