5. David Fuller interview at Tillage Day

David Fuller, who is farming near the Scottish Borders in the UK, shared his perspective on how UK inheritance tax reforms will impact farmers.

4. Young farmers at Ploughing 2024

On day two of Ploughing, we caught up with young farmers to hear their thoughts on the future of farming.

3. Interview with award-winning dairy farmer Aidan Kennedy

What does it take to become an award-winning dairy farmer? Caitríona Morrissey spoke with Aidan Kennedy, the 2024 National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award winner, about his farm system and commitment to sustainability and biodiversity.

2. Pádraig Connery: tillage farmer from Waterford

At this year’s Tillage Day, Pádraig Connery from Co Waterford gave the audience an insight into his farm in a short video. At the time of recording, he was planting winter oats in October. Pádraig talked about the sowing season, the importance of premium crops on his farm, CAP, schemes and the need to support tillage farmers starting out in the business.

1. Farmers reflecting on a tough start to 2024

After a challenging first half of 2024, farmers shared their thoughts at this year's Ploughing 2024.