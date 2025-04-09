Some 3,444 farmers have yet to receive a payment under the Knowledge Transfer (KT) programme, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Of this number, 1,000 farmers have not completed all the necessary actions under the scheme.

As a result these farmers’ payments, which were due to issue on Monday 31 March, have not been issued.

So far, payments have been issued to facilitators for 4,034 KT participants as of 28 March 2025.

Checks

The Department said that included in this cohort are farmers who have completed a one-to-one meeting, attended right group meetings and for whom administrative checks have been completed.

Included in those remaining to be paid are cases still subject to administrative checks, groups that were subject to on-the-spot inspections and farmers that do not have a valid BISS application for the scheme year.

Groups and meetings that had changes throughout the year that require IT intervention and farmers who have not completed a one-to-one meeting or did not attend eight group meetings are also included.

Payments will continue to be issued as cases clear all administrative and compliance checks.

Where a farmer has met all the requirements of year one of the programme, the payment is €750.

Facilitators will receive €500 per annum/farmer in their group(s).

Each KT group can have a maximum of 20 farmers and each participant must attend eight group meetings and a one-to-one with the KT facilitator each year of the three-year programme.