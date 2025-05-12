The domestic waste water treatment system grant has been paid to 16 county councils for 116 applicants up to 30 April this year.

The Department of Housing has awarded a total of €1,158,571 so far this year in grants for septic tanks.

This figure, obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal, showed that the number of grants is set to exceed last year's total of 265 grants (€2,483,622) for the entirety of 2024.

Amounts

The local authority with the most amount of grants paid was Wexford County Council with 14 to a total amount of €117,585.

However, Meath and Kildare county councils paid out more money for their 12 (€141,435) and 11 (€125,699) successful grants.

Other local authorities that have exceeded €100,000 in grant payments include Mayo County Council at €110,162 for 13 applications and Offaly County Council at €108,000 for nine applications.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Council was the only local authority to not have any successful grants in 2024, but has already had five successful applications this year with a total value of €56,602.

The average grant paid out so far this year is €9,987, which is 6% higher than the €9,372 paid out on average last year.

