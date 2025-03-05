There were 16 events for farmers to avail of the free health checks. \ Philip Doyle

Over 1,200 farmers and rural dwellers availed of free health checks in autumn 2024 provided through a pilot initiative run by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Croí and the Department of Agriculture.

The IFA said that this surpassing of the target, as well as the finding that almost half of all participants presented with elevated blood pressure or cholesterol levels, makes the case for more convenient and accessible healthcare for farmers.

A report compiled on the initiative recommends the establishment of a national health check programme and a digital platform on health education.

It also calls for a farm-related health stakeholder group and stated that farmers valued discussing mental health concerns, such as stress, anxiety and depression, at the checks.

Success

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche acknowledged the success of the programme as evidenced by the “sheer demand” at the 16 project health check events.

“At some locations, queues extended beyond capacity. We can build on this momentum and develop ongoing preventative programmes,” she said.

Croí CEO Mark O’Donnell said that the findings highlight a need for accessible health checks for rural communities.

“Cardiovascular health is key to overall well-being, yet many risk factors go unnoticed. With 80% of premature cardiovascular disease being preventable, early detection and early treatment is essential,” O’Donnell stated.

“The high rates of elevated blood pressure and cholesterol identified in this pilot highlight why regular heart health checks matter.”

