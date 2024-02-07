Located on the eastern slopes of the Brandon peaks

The 1,208ac hill farm is the third large property to come on the market in west Kerry in a short space of time.

Just over 1,200ac of land on the Dingle peninsula in Kerry has been put up for sale by private treaty. The land is situated in Maghanveel, Brandon, in the county.

This follows the well-publicised 1,400ac block of land at the nearby Conor Pass, which it is understood the State is considering buying.

Another large holding, within a few kilometres of this holding, the 450ac Owenmore Fishery, has gone sale agreed and speculation in the locality is that it was purchased by the State.

McQuinn Property Services, Tralee, is handling the sale and auctioneer Eamonn McQuinn described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a significant expanse of stunning mountain land, in a truly breathtaking area.

All in one block, another unique feature of this land is that while a lot of similar type land in Ireland is in commonage, this property is freehold. It also comes with BISS entitlements.

The land is guided at €1.8m.