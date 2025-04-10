Over 12% (144 farmers) of SCEP applicants in Cork remain unpaid, while 6% (89 farmers) of Clare participants remain unpaid. \ Philip Doyle

Over 8% of farmer participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) have yet to be paid for their participation for the 2024 scheme year.

Figures obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal from the Department of Agriculture show that there are 1,385 farmers waiting to be paid their SCEP payment on 7 April 2025. Some 14,943 SCEP participants were paid their 2024 payment in early December 2024.

Those not eligible for payment in December 2024 included participants with a land error on their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application and those who had been granted additional time to complete SCEP training.

A number of SCEP farmers have been in contact with the Irish Farmers Journal to say that they have been told by the Department of Agriculture that they were cleared for payment since the beginning of 2025, but still no money has issued to date.

Over 12% (144 farmers) of SCEP applicants in Cork remain unpaid, while 6% (89 farmers) of Clare participants remain unpaid. The Department has said it expects a SCEP payment run to take place later this month.