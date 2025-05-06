Hungary has banned the hunting of all susceptible game species in the surveillance areas designated due to the disease.

Hungarian authorities have tested over 1,500 samples of wild game, including deer, for foot-and-mouth disease with all tests returning a negative result.

Shooting is carried out exclusively for diagnostic purposes, and after sampling, all animal bodies are disposed of. The meat is not sold commercially.

Under the current regulations in Hungary, mandatory sampling is carried out from all susceptible game shot, and the determination of the suitability of the samples for testing is sufficient for processing.

“If the result is positive, immediate official measures will be taken: the contaminated meat and all affected products will be recalled before processing and shipping,” Hungarian authorities have said.

“In the event of a positive test result, not only will it be published, but immediate official measures will also be taken and the public will be notified.”

Confirmed cases

Five cases of foot-and-mouth have been confirmed in Hungary, with thousands of cattle culled to contain the spread of the disease.

Across the border in Slovakia, authorities have banned mart sales and shows to contain the disease.

Cattle on six farms have tested positive for the disease.