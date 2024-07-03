Letters were sent to farmers and landowners on Monday 24 June, informing them of developments announced last week. \ Philip Doyle

More than 1,600 farmers in Limerick and Cork will have their lands acquired under compulsory purchase orders (CPO) in 2025 to build a new motorway, the project’s coordinator has confirmed.

Jari Howard, who heads up the M20 Limerick-Cork project team, said pending Government approval, the CPOs will issue when planning permission for the road is sought from An Bord Pleanála next year.

“The land requirements for the project will be developed following consultation with the property owners and the final extents will be confirmed at the next project update scheduled for quarter four 2024,” Howard said.

Letters were sent to farmers and landowners on Monday 24 June, informing them of developments announced last week, including that the road in its entirety has been upgraded to a full motorway.

Farmers to be affected have been invited to in-person meetings to take place in Limerick and Mallow.

The route, which will connect the existing dual carriageway at Blarney to the motorway at Patrickswell, reuses the existing N20 to Mourneabbey, goes east of Mallow, New Twopothouse and Buttevant.

It then takes the current N20 north of Buttevant, heads offline bypassing west of Ballyhea, Charleville and Banoge, before going on to the existing N20 Croom bypass.

Uncertainty

Limerick Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) chair Seán Lavery said farmers have faced years of uncertainty over proposals around the road, which was first mooted in 1998.

“These Limerick and Cork farmers have had a quarter of a century of persecution because of the stop-go process.

“The mental and financial toll can never be counted and most will receive no compensation for the uncertainty.

“Even now, there is no guarantee this project will be completed by 2031 as planned,” he added.