The land will be sold in two lots.

A parcel of land totaling 1,688ac has hit the market in Co Mayo this week.

Situated across the townlands of Srahmeen and Fermoyle near Crossmolina, the guide price is expected to be between €600/ac and €1,000/ac.

The land is being sold in two lots and consists of mainly blanket bog suited to rough grazing for sheep and cattle, country and leisure pursuits.

The largest lot is located in Srahmeen, Garranard, Ballina, and consists of 1,280ac, while the second lot is 408ac in size and is situated in Fermoyle, Crossmolina.

Potterton Auctioneers in Trim, Co Meath, which is looking after the sale, has described the location as an idyllic setting nestled in the shadows of Nephin Mountain.

According to Pottertons, the parcel of land also has potential (subject to planning consent) for hydro and wind generation, forestry and carbon farming.

The land was previously owned by the late Timothy Ryland and will be sold by the executors of his estate.