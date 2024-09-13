Over 1,900 acres worth of solar farms have received planning permission at various locations around the country in recent weeks.

In Meath, a 506ac solar farm is set to be built close to Maynooth. The solar farm will be developed by GP Joule Ireland Ltd, a German renewable energy developer that officially launched its Irish operation in Dunboyne in October 2023.

The farm, which will be built on land belonging to six separate landowners, faced significant opposition, with nearly 80 submissions, most of which were objections. Once built, the solar farm will operate for 40 years.

Nenagh

Last week, Tipperary County Council granted permission for a 219ac solar farm near Nenagh.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd (RES) applied to build the solar farm on land belonging to five different owners. RES must pay the council a contribution of €277,500, as well as place a security bond to the tune of €375,000 to fix roads damaged during construction.

The solar farm will operate for 40 years.

A decision to grant permission for a 150ac solar farm in the townlands of Rahanisky, Killeendaniel and Monard in Cork has been upheld by An Bord Pleanála, while Louth County Council has given the green light for a 33ac 4MW solar farm on the Drumcar Road, Dunleer, Co Louth.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest solar farm proposals in the country was successful in its appeal to An Bord Pleanála. Delamain Solar Farm Ltd can now build its 607ac solar farm near Ballymore Eustace, Kildare, after the board gave it the green light. The application received nearly 140 submissions, many of which were objections.

In Tipperary, Springmount Solar Farm Ltd was successful in its appeal to build a 165ac solar farm outside Clonmel.

In Carlow, Prt Solar Ltd was granted permission to build a 225ac solar farm in the townlands of Grangeford Old and Friarstown. Permission already existed for a 162ac solar farm on the site, which is now superseded. In Meath, Highfield Solar Ltd can proceed with its planned 47ac solar farm near Duleek after a successful appeal.