Over 100,000 cattle and sheep are estimated to be dead or lost in major flooding that has hit eastern Australia.

That’s according to early estimates from Queensland Department of Primary Industries (DPI), which also said that it expects this figure to rise in the coming days.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has also said that due to these weather events, it expects that slaughter and the numbers of cattle presented for sale will be greatly affected.

MLA senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said that there was a jump in the market, with supply down.

“The east coast continued to receive rain and flooding became severe in some western Queensland regions. Due to these weather conditions, cattle supply was dramatically reduced.

“The closure of several saleyards across Queensland lifted competition across national saleyards as processor demand for cows remains strong," she said.

Efforts to resupply our farmers with fodder and fuel are in full swing.



$2.5 million in joint funding by State and Federal Governments has been announced to drop fodder for cattle impacted by the flooding event. pic.twitter.com/Txrwyh0BUH — Tony Perrett MP (@TonyPerrettMP) March 30, 2025

Damage

Heavy rainfall in Queensland sent floodwaters sweeping across large areas of the Australian outback in late March, with the NASA Earth Observatory saying that a year's worth of rain fell in one week in some places.

The DPI confirmed that 3,183km of fencing had been damaged in the floods, as well as over 4,000km of private roads.

There are an estimated 13.3m cattle and approximately 2.7m sheep in Queensland.

Additional rainfall is expected this week, which could result in river and creek levels rising again.

Before: 5 March 2025 / NASA Earth Observatory.

After: 29 March 2025. / NASA Earth Observatory.

As the weather event continues to unfold in Western Queensland, we urge primary producers to stay in contact with their local council and Local Disaster Management group.



?? Report damage/stock loss to the DPIhttps://t.co/7sA5BpDceM



?? Stay Updatedhttps://t.co/3PWXtGNuhN pic.twitter.com/n4AZRUP813 — Tony Perrett MP (@TonyPerrettMP) March 27, 2025

