More than 630 grants were issued in the first quarter of 2025 on completion of works, according to the new figures.

A total of €112.5m has been paid out to Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applicants since the opening of the scheme in 2023.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne published the figures which showed that 2,096 were refurbished back into residential use from vacancy nationwide.

Some 12,404 applications for the grant have been received across Ireland by the end of March this year.

Minister Browne said that the grant is making a significant and important contribution to cities, towns and rural areas, supporting people to bring these properties back into use as homes.

“The momentum of this grant continues to build, with another significant increase in grants being paid on completion of works as more vacant and derelict properties are brought back into use as homes for people across the country.”

More than 630 grants were issued in the first quarter of 2025 on completion of works, according to the new figures.

This represents a significant increase on the same period last year, when 146 grants were paid out in quarter one of 2024.

Donegal County Council has the highest number of applications received with 1,114, of which 811 have been approved.

Cork County Council has the second highest received (1,063), approved (797) and the highest number of grants paid out (152). Mayo County Council is in third place with 740 applications received and 116 grants paid out on completion of works.

Read more

Good land and traditional cottage in Tipp

Farmhouse ready for an upgrade

€5,000 grants for advice on vacant traditional houses