Some 13,051 farmers are still waiting to be paid Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments for 2024.

Responding to a question from Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon also confirmed that 2,764 farmers are waiting for 2023 ACRES balancing payments.

The worst affected counties for non-issued 2024 payments are Galway (1,830 farmers awaiting payments), Mayo (1,788), Donegal (1,302), Cork (1,228) and Kerry (1,085).

Minister Heydon said that some participants cannot be paid because of outstanding issues which will have to be resolved by participants themselves.

“Cases are being resolved on a regular basis, as demonstrated by the payment run that issued last week. Further payment runs will be scheduled as cases pass the required payment validations.”

Issues

The Minister said that almost all of those awaiting 2023 scheme year balancing payments have already received interim payments of either €4,000 or €5,000 in respect of their participation in the scheme in 2023.

Issues for why payments have not been issued included changes of ownership/transfers of contracts; queried or unsubmitted scorecards; outstanding queries on the relevant BISS applications; and reconciliation of mapping-related discrepancies.

“As is the case with all EU co-funded schemes, all ACRES applications must pass regulatory controls and validations before payment can issue,” added the Minister.

“I can assure you that everything is being done to pay, as soon as possible, all ACRES participants who clear pre-payment checks.”

