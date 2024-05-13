Minister Heather Humphreys has announced €164m in funding which will "address vacancy and dereliction, stimulating rural economies and responding to community needs”. / Michael Donnelly

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced record funding of €164m for 30 landmark regeneration projects across the country.

The investment is being provided under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) with a particular emphasis on the revitalisation of rural town centres, which is a key objective of the 'our rural future and town centre first' policies.

Announcing the funding at Loophead Lighthouse in Co Clare, Minister Humphreys said: “The funding announced will revitalise towns and villages in line with the town centre first policy, addressing vacancy and dereliction, stimulating rural economies and responding to community needs.”

Examples of some of the successful projects announced include:

Edenderry, Co Offaly (€12.2m): redevelopment of a derelict site to provide a new community library and arts base and regenerate the centre of the town.

Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo (€5.2m): redevelopment of a derelict convent primary school building and grounds to provide a public library, enterprise hub and public park.

Limerick Greenway Hubs Development Project, Co Limerick (€9.6m): redevelopment of former station houses along the Limerick Greenway route to create mini destinations, trailheads and service hubs.

Creeslough, Co Donegal (€12.1m): will create a new central hub that will be transformative for the community.

Cahersiveen, Co Kerry (€6.4m): regeneration of the town centre including the renovation of an historic building as a community facility and development of a waterfront amenity and boardwalk.

Enniscrone, Co Sligo (€8.4m): regeneration of key seafront areas including the redevelopment of the historic Cliff Bath House, upgrading of the cliff walk and redevelopment of a derelict building to provide a new community pavilion.

Baile Bhúirne, Co Cork (€3.2m): redevelopment of a former residential school to provide a regional development centre – an enterprise development, training and research facility.

Tuam, Co Galway (€3.6m): redevelopment of the historic Tuam Town Hall as a multi-purpose community facility.