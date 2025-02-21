Tiernan Moyles and Shane Gallagher, who raised over €17,000 for Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

Tiernan Moyles and Shane Gallagher from Achill, Co Mayo, have raised €17,395.85 for Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation through a tractor run.

The 14-year-old Coláiste Pobail Acla students had initially aimed to raise only €500 for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, following the death of Tiernan’s great-uncle John Toolis and Shane’s grandfather Vincent Gallagher.

Tiernan and Shane, being interested in agriculture and tractors, organised the tractor run in just two and a half weeks, with help from their families and the wider community.

“The enthusiasm, drive and passion from both of them has been exceptional,” she said.

“We are absolutely delighted they have chosen Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and we are thrilled with their hugely generous donation.”

Tractor run

Almost 100 vehicles took part in the Achill Agri Festive Run on 28 December, which left from Ted’s home at 4pm, journeying through Keel, Crumpaun, Ballanasally, Dugort, Valley and back to its starting point.

Both Mayo and Roscommon Hospice were developed and paid for by fundraised incomes, totaling over €15.5m.

The hospice foundation provides and develops palliative care services to people with illnesses and their families in the communities and hospices in Co Mayo and Co Roscommon.

“I also want to thank everyone in the community who donated,” added Jennings.

“This donation will go a long way in supporting our patients, who have life limiting illnesses, ensuring we provide the best facilities possible to both them and their families.”

