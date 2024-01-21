Over 170,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power this Sunday evening as a result of severe winds from storm Isha.

"While ESB Networks teams are restoring power where safe to do so, we expect that the number of customers without power will increase as storm Isha continues to tracks across the country.

"The worst impacted counties are Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry.

"Further outages overnight are expected, particularly in the northwest, with Met Éireann wind warnings remaining in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning," an ESB spokesperson said.

It continues to monitor the impact of storm Isha closely, switching customers back remotely where possible.

"However, due to the extent damage to the network and adverse weather conditions, the majority of homes, farms and businesses currently impacted will remain without supply overnight," it said.

Red warning

A status red wind warning remains in place until 9pm for Galway and Mayo, with the warning coming into force for Donegal at 9pm and lasting until 1am on Monday morning.

Met Éireann said that the storm would bring "destructive winds" to parts of the country.

Power outages

Galway County Council has said there are numerous reports of fallen trees, powerlines and telephone poles across the county.

“Avoid travelling during the red warning and travel with extreme care,” it advised.

Mayo County Council has said that there are a number of trees down in the Claremorris area and locations around the county.

?? Storm Isha Roads Update



?? More information when available pic.twitter.com/OyhvgBVPKr — Mayo County Council (@MayoCoCo) January 21, 2024

“Mayo County Council crews will attend to the issues arising from storm Isha when it is safe to do so.

“We encourage members of the public to stay indoors for the duration of the weather warning,” it said.

We have received numerous calls about fallen trees, poles & other incidents, particularly in counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo & Donegal.



Please avoid unnecessary journeys. If you are travelling, please be extra vigilant, particularly on secondary roads.#StormIsha pic.twitter.com/Zmjx0KWYTh — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 21, 2024

Fallen wires

The ESB has warned the public to stay away from fallen electricity wires.

“Fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous. Never approach or touch them.

“Call our emergency service immediately on 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112,” it advises.