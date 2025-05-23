Payments totalling €172,500 for farmers who participated in last year's KT programme were issued in error, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Some 230 farmers were owed payments of €750 each by the Department which were due to be paid to them through their KT facilitator.

However, the Department said that they were issued to an agency that the KT facilitator was previously associated with - which the KT facilitator selected in error when creating KT meetings for farmers in three KT groups.

"As a result, KT participant payments for these three KT groups were issued to the agency selected by the KT facilitator.

"The Department immediately undertook corrective steps to recoup these payments and re-issue them to the three KT facilitator’s current agency. The payments have already re-issued to the correct agency for the 230 farmers involved and the monies are now available to the three KT facilitators for them to pass on to the 230 KT participants impacted," the Department said.

Payments owed

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are still waiting on a payment for their participation in the first year of the Knowledge Transfer (KT)

programme.

Payments were issued to facilitators for 4,034 KT participants on 28 March.However, no additional payments have been issued since that date and 3,440 farmers have yet to be paid.

Money owed to farmers who took part in the scheme adds up to over €2.5m.