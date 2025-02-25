Over €1m in funding has been secured for 54 water quality projects across 24 counties.

Funding was awarded by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) under the ‘Community Water Development Fund Open Call 2025’.

Funding provided annually by LAWPRO under this funding scheme to communities has increased from €185,800 in 2018 to over €1m in 2025.

Types of projects approved for funding under this year’s open call include:

River conservation, restoration and rehabilitation initiatives.

Nature-based solutions projects.

Preparation of reports: feasibility studies, habitat management plans, ecological surveys and hydromorphology studies.

Minister of State with responsibility for nature, heritage and biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said that the Community Water Development Fund provides vital support to the tremendous efforts of local communities and voluntary groups around the country who work hard to raise awareness of their local rivers, lakes, streams and biodiversity.

“Each and every project supported plays a part in achieving our collective goal to improve water quality under the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation," he said.

As well as the Community Water Development Fund, LAWPRO also supports community groups and organisations through its Catchment Support Fund and Small Grants and Events Scheme.

Launched in 2024, the Catchment Support Fund awarded €500,000 last year towards the core running costs of non-governmental organisations working in the area of water quality.

Whereas the Small Grants and Events Scheme allows community groups to apply for funding to cover small scale initiatives and events related to water quality.

Commenting on the 2025 fund, director of services for LAWPRO Anthony Coleman said: "LAWPRO was set up to co-ordinate and support efforts to achieve good water quality and these types of projects are at the heart of what we do.

"Community engagement is fundamental in dealing with local issues and the fund empowers groups to take action to benefit their local water bodies and the surrounding environment.

"Providing financial support to community groups to develop and grow is an important step in achieving water quality.”