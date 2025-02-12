Payment entitlements under the 2024 national reserve were allocated at the national average payment entitlement value of €154.80.

Some 6,567 applications were made for new herd numbers or for a change in herd owner or keeper roles in 2024, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The majority of applications were for a change to herd owner, of which there were 2,636. Another 1,579 applications were submitted for a change in keeper role.

In both cases, the existing herd number will remain the same.

Meanwhile, payments under 2024 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) commenced in early December 2024. To-date, over 6,000 applications have been cleared for payment and payments totalling €33.8m issued.

Last year’s payment was set at €163.80 per eligible hectare, subject to a maximum of 50ha per eligible applicant.

“With regard to CISYF applicants, there is a facility for new herd number applicants who wish to apply for CISYF (before 15 May) to submit a CISYF application using a temporary reference number (TRN) pending the allocation of a herd number,” the Department said.

Once the herd number is allocated the applicant or their authorised agricultural agent can contact the CISYF section to provide the herd number which is then associated with the application submitted under the TRN to allow this application to be processed.