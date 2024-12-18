The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled over 20 different branded cheeses produced. The products, manufactured by Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese, have been recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled over 20 different branded cheese products.

The products, manufactured by Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese, have been recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Recall notices will be displayed by retailers at point of sale - with all pack sizes, all batch codes and all expiry dates being recalled.

See the affected cheese products listed here.

Nature of danger

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.