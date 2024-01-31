The Ukraine Credit Guarantee Scheme provides low-interest finance to farmers and businesses with less than 499 employees that have been impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Over a quarter of loans under the Ukraine Credit Guarantee Scheme (UCGS) have been approved to applicants in the agricultural sector.

Under the low-interest loan scheme, 539 loans, accounting for 26% of the total number of loans, have been approved in agriculture, forestry and fishing.

This represents 15% of the total value, €29m, approved under the scheme as of November 2023.

Farmers are eligible to draw down loans under the credit scheme, but must show their costs have increased by at least 10% since 2020.

The scheme will remain open for applicants until the end of this year.

