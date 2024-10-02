Almost four out of every 10 herds restricted for TB purchased animals from cattle dealers or cattle agents over the previous year.

Figures released by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue show that 5,316 herds were locked up for TB in the 12 months up to July 7, 2024.

Of these 5,316 herds, 2,046 (or 38.5%) purchased cattle from dealers or agents during the 12-month period between 8 July 2023 and 7 July 2024.

This information was provided by Minister McConalogue in response to a parliamentary question from Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

Minister McConalogue also confirmed to Cahill that close to 470,000 head of cattle were traded by cattle dealers and agents in 2023.

The number of cattle traded by dealers in 2023 was 446,687 head. The number traded by agents was 25,431 head.

A dealer or agent is classified by the Department of Agriculture as someone “who buys and sells animals commercially either directly or indirectly, who has regular turnover of these animals and who within a maximum of 30 days of buying animals, resells them or relocates them from the first premises to other premises not within his or her ownership”.

The incidence of TB has increased significantly in recent years, with animal movements blamed for contributing to the spread of the disease.

County breakdown

Meanwhile, TB figures on herd incidence provided by Minister McConalogue in response to a parliamentary question from TD Bernard Durkan, show that Wicklow and Cork are among the worst affected counties.

Department figures show that the 12-month herd incidence – the percentage of new herds hit by TB – has increased to 5.60%. This has climbed from a low of 3.27% in 2016.

Wicklow remains the worst region for TB on this metric. Its herd incidence rate is 16.81% in the west of the county and 12.02% in the east.

Cork has one of the highest herd incidence rates in the country.

Although the incidence of the disease in Cork north was 6.78% two years ago, it now stands at 8.28%.