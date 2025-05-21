The Cork Summer Show, Munster’s longest-running agricultural show, returns on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June 2025.

Over 40,000 visitors are expected at the Cork showgrounds in Curraheen this year.

Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, which this year marks its 220th anniversary, the event continues to honour its farming roots, with over 800 competition classes now open.

Livestock judging across cattle, sheep, goats, poultry and rare breeds are expected to draw exhibitors from across Ireland, while the supreme beef champion remains one of the show’s most sought-after accolades.

Competition entries are now open online, and early entry is advised for livestock, equestrian and horticulture categories. Entries will be closing on 6 June, the week before the show date.

Organisers are urging the public to take advantage of free shuttle buses running from key locations around Cork, or make use of the extended Bus Éireann 208 route which will drop you right at the showgrounds and pick you up for an easy return journey.