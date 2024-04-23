The LIS criteria has changed, so that only one herd number will be required for an application. It is hoped that more families can now qualify for the scheme. / Damien Eagers

A total of €40m for repairs and improvement works on non-public rural roads and laneways under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

This announcement brings a total of almost €170m that has been allocated to local authorities under the scheme since it was reintroduced in 2017.

The allocation of funds is for works to be carried out across 2024 and 2025 on roads not normally maintained by local authorities.

Speaking as she announced the allocation, Minister Humphreys said the scheme is a critical source of funding for small non-public roads.

“It’s a fantastic scheme under which the homeowners and farmers who use the lane make a small local contribution and the Government provides the balance of funding to ensure that people can access their homes and farms on good-quality surfaces."

Criteria

The scheme criteria has changed, so that only one herd number will be required for an application. Previously, two herd numbers were required to be using the lane. It is hoped that more families can now qualify for the scheme.

Minister Humphreys continued: “I am also aware that local authorities need to carry out [scheme] works when weather conditions are favourable.

"In recognition of this and in order to help local authorities better plan their work programmes, I am providing greater flexibility so that local authorities can use their allocation throughout 2024 and 2025."