Over 51% of food sampled in the European Union was free of quantifiable levels of residues, according to a European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) report.

This is the EFSA’s latest report on pesticide residues in food. Over 110,000 food samples were collected in the European Union (EU) in 2022, up by one quarter on 2021.

As part of the EU-coordinated control programme (EU MACP), 11,727 samples analysed and 98.4% were within the legal limits.

In 2022, some 12 products were randomly tested including apples, strawberries, peaches, wine (red and white), lettuces, cabbages, tomatoes, spinaches, oat grain, barley grain, cows' milk and swine fat.

Permitted levels

Some 47% (5,512) contained one or more residues in concentrations below or equal to permitted levels while 1.6% (192) contained residues exceeding the permitted levels.

The same basket of products is sampled every three years, showing upward or downward trends for the specific commodities.

The overall rate at which pesticide residues exceeded the maximum residue levels, or MRLs, slightly decreased from 2% in 2019 to 1.6% in 2022.

Compared to 2019 and to 2016, the exceedance rate fell for apples, peaches, strawberries, wine, and swine fat; for spinaches, it has fallen since 2019.

No samples of cows' milk with residues above the MRL were found in 2022, as in 2019 and 2016. Exceedances rose for head cabbages, tomatoes, lettuces, barley, and oat grain.

This survey is carried out every year and aims to give a snapshot of the residue levels found in a selection of commonly consumed products.