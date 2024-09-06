Over €70,000 has been raised for a 24-year-old jockey who was involved in a farming accident in late August.

Aaron Fahey, son of racehorse trainer Paul Fahey, has suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury as a result of the incident.

Aaron's family have set up a Go Fund Me page looking for support in order to make the necessary adaptions to Aaron's home and to give him an independent life.

He will also need to have his car modified to maintain his independence.

The page, which was set up a little over a week ago, has received over 900 donations and has currently raised €72,965.

His family thanked the support that Aaron has received so far from family, friends and the racing community.

"Any donation you can give big or small is appreciated and will make a positive impact on Aaron’s quality of life moving forward," they said.