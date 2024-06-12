There have been 8,194 applications to the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant as of the start of June.

Some 5,049 of these applications have been approved. This equates to 61% of applicants getting the green light to proceed with building works. A total of 375 applicants have now completed their project and drawn down the grant money. By the end of December, 100 applicants had availed of the grant. The scheme rolled out nationally in November 2022, so it was only towards the end of last year that most people were drawing down, following completion of their work. The grant is worth up to €50,000 to do up a vacant property, with a potential top up of €20,000 if it is considered derelict.