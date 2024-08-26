It’s been another busy time for solar planning applications, with over 900 acres worth of solar farms approved around the country.

One of the country’s largest projects - a 506-acre solar farm in Co Meath - was given the green light. The solar farm will be located in the southeast of the county, 8km southwest of Dunshaughlin and 5km northwest of Maynooth.

The solar farm will be developed by GP Joule Ireland Ltd, a German renewable energy developer that officially launched its Irish operation in Dunboyne in October 2023.

The farm, which will be built on land belonging to six separate landowners, faced significant opposition, with nearly 80 submissions, most of which were objections. Once built, the solar farm will operate for 40 years.

€277,500 for Tipperary council

Last week, Tipperary County Council granted permission for a 219-acre solar farm near Nenagh.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd (RES) applied to build the solar farm, which includes a 38kV substation, watercourse crossings, CCTV and security fencing on land belonging to five different owners.

RES must pay the council a contribution of €277,500, as well as place a security bond to the tune of €375,000 to fix roads damaged during construction. The solar farm will operate for 40 years.

The farm is located close to protected stone piers with cast iron gates and carriage stone at the entrance to the former Desborough House.

150 acres in Cork

A decision to grant permission for a 150-acre solar farm in Cork has been upheld by An Bord Pleanála.

Harmony Solar Cork Ltd faced significant opposition from locals for its planned solar farm development, which spanned the townlands of Rahanisky, Killeendaniel and Monard in Cork.

Opposition to the project from locals related to the use of agricultural land for solar, perceived glint and glare issues and poor community engagement, among others.

The solar farm was granted planning permission by Cork County Council, subject to 40 conditions, but this decision was appealed by locals, who claimed their objections were ignored.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the development this month.

Small solar farm for Louth

Louth County Council has given the green light for a 4MW solar farm on the Drumcar Road, Dunleer, Co Louth.

The 33-acre project also includes one ESB Networks substation building, as well as underground cabling and ducting and is being developed by Peter Dunne.