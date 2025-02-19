There could be moves away from area-based payments in the next CAP. \ Donal O'Leary

The European Commission’s plans for post-2027 CAP reform could prove to be the most radical shakeup of farm income supports in decades as funding is to be directed to the “farmers who need it most”.

A “fairer and better targeted” distribution of CAP funding will be the Commission’s focus when drawing up proposals for the next CAP, with support to be aimed at those actively producing food and preserving the environment.

Small farms, young farmers, mixed farms, new entrants and those farming in areas of natural constraint have been identified as those in need of targeted additional supports.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen floated the idea of overhauling the current system of direct payments away from “simple per-hectare payments” in favour of more targeted “farm-based supports”.

The Commission will consider doubling down on its use of capping direct payments and front-loading funding to divert funds towards smaller farms.

Commissioner Hansen stated that the efforts to target the current CAP’s funds through these tools were “not sufficient”.

The next CAP will also look to move from a system of “conditions to incentives” with simpler scheme terms and conditions.

