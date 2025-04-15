Such rainfall warnings can have up to 30mm of rainfall over six hours or up to 40mm over 12 hours. / Claire Nash

Met Éireann has announced an overnight rainfall warning for five counties on the east coast of the country.

The yellow weather warning will come into effect for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow from 9pm on Tuesday 15 April and will last until 2pm on Wednesday.

The national forecaster has warned that “rain will become heavy at times and persistent”, which could lead to potential impacts such as spot flooding.

Met Éireann said that yellow weather warnings relate to not unusual weather that can cause localised danger.

Such rainfall warnings can have up to 30mm of rainfall over six hours or up to 40mm over 12 hours. In addition, these amounts can be up to double on windward upper slopes and impacts vary depending on, for example, soil moisture deficits.

??Yellow Rainfall Warning ??



Affected Regions: Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow



??Rain will become heavy at times and persistent.



Vaild: 21:00 Tue to 14:00 Wed 04/2025



??https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/kY07wryvMS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 15, 2025

Read more

Dairy management: high risk for grass tetany

Managing fungicide resistance in Irish crops

The Grass Week: growth variable from farm to farm