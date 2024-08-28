Hereford breeder and former Welsh and World Rugby Union referee Nigel Owens judging one of the Hereford classes at Dualla Show. \ Donal O' Leary

Hereford cattle farmer and former rugby referee, Nigel Owens, has called for “evidence and science” to be used to stop outbreaks of TB.

It comes after the BBC last week broadcast the documentary Brian May: The Badgers, the Farmers and Me, which discussed the transmission of bovine tuberculosis in the UK.

The documentary follows the Queen guitarist over a decade as he investigates outbreaks of TB and looks at his opposition to the controversial badger cull, implemented to curb the spread of the disease in cattle.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at last weekend’s Dualla Show, Owens said he was disappointed that the documentary did not have an equal debate.

“It’s a bit like refereeing. When you present a documentary, it has to be honest and gives all the evidence and the views, not just your own opinion which can be emotional to the subject.

“To move forward, we all need to work together, do what’s right and follow the evidence and the science in order to deal with the eradication of it.” The Welshman owns a herd of Hereford cattle on his farm near Pontyberem in Wales.

The latest figures from the Welsh Animal and Plant Health Agency show there were 158 new outbreaks of TB in the country in the first quarter of 2024.

In addition, 3,518 cows were slaughtered due to TB in the first three months of the year with the west coast, where Owens’ farm is located, a particular hotspot for outbreaks where 65% of cattle destroyed were from.

“There is no doubt at all that badgers are a part of the spread of TB, they’re also a part in the demise of other wildlife as well because of the spike in their population,” the Welsh farmer added.

Farmers making changes for climate

Owens said that farmers have been making changes and sacrifices to fight against climate change and to improve the environment.

“I think there’s a lot of positives that [the farming sector] is doing but unfortunately, like everything, people like to just highlight the negative side. There is a lot more positive stuff going on than negative,” added Owens.

“Is there more that can be done? Yes, definitely. I think people, and farmers as well, need to realise that we are a huge and crucial part in the fight against climate change.

“We all need to work together to find a sensible way forward,” added Owens.