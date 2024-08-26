Hereford breeder and former Welsh and world rugby union referee Nigel Owens chatting with Denis Leamy, former Munster and Irish rugby player and current defence coach with Munster rugby at Dualla Show, where Nigel was guest judge for the day. \ Donal O' Leary

Former rugby referee Nigel Owens has swapped judging scrums to judging cattle at this weekend's Dualla Show.

The Welshman was the special guest livestock judge for the pedigree Hereford categories at the Tipperary agricultural show this afternoon.

Since finishing his career as a referee in 2020, Owens has retired to his farm near Pontyberem in Wales with his very own herd of Hereford cows.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the event, he said it was easier to get the rugby players to listen than his cattle at home.

Shake a bucket

“When you blow the whistle, the players tend to stop and listen or at least most of them did. I’ve learned a trick with the Herefords. If you shake a bucket of cake, they’ll follow you anywhere.

“It’s my first time in Cashel. I was in Clonmel Rugby Club speaking on Friday. I’ve never been in this part of Ireland because I’d normally either be in Belfast, Dublin, Limerick or Galway, but it’s a lovely little place.”

The Dualla Show also offered the chance for Owens to meet one of the men he used to referee on the pitch, former Munster rugby back row and current coach Denis Leamy.

The former Rockwell College student said he wouldn’t question any of the guest judge's calls.

“Munster versus Toulouse comes to mind; I scored two tries that day and he disallowed one of them. So, I’m looking forward to meeting Nigel.

“As long as he sides with the home team, we’ll be fine,” he joked.

Dualla Show

The event showcased livestock, showjumping, machinery, food, live music, circus and exhibitors, with free children’s entertainment on display.

Some of the other events included a monster truck rally, tractor pulling competition and Hard Knox pro wrestling derby.

Last year’s show was cancelled due to weather conditions and event chair Jack Bourke said: “We are actually one of the top five events on this weekend in all of Ireland and there’s a lot of shows on, so it's great to be ranked so high.

“But I believe we are at number one because we are really a family-run show. It’s all about the kids - safety is important. It’s safe, secure and it’s just a great family day out.”