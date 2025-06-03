A pair of common cranes - a rare species of bird - has returned for the seventh consecutive year to a Co Offaly bog.

Bord na Móna (BnM) confirmed that the cranes are incubating eggs once again in its bog.

The pair, which have successfully reared five chicks in the last three years, has been seen back at their favoured nesting site by an ecologist working for BnM.

Common cranes flying over Bord na Móna bogs. \ James Crombie

Following careful monitoring, it has now been established that the pair is once again incubating eggs.

BnM ecologist Chris Cullen has been monitoring the cranes since 2022 and said that the birds are being helped by a BnM climate scheme.

“These birds are now benefitting further from habitat improvements associated with BnM’s peatland climate action scheme (PCAS).

“Over the last two breeding periods, the nesting pair and their young have been seen utilising recently rehabilitated cutaway peatlands for feeding and shelter.

“In addition, over the last number of years, several summering, but non-breeding individuals, have also been observed on other rehabilitated cutaway bogs in the midlands.

“It appears a nascent breeding population is possibly becoming established, with clear links to rehabilitated peatlands in terms of usage,” he said.

Returning species

The recent story of breeding cranes in Ireland is very much that of a returning species.

Formerly lost as a breeding bird, there were initial breeding attempts by a single pair in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and then successful breeding in 2022, 2023 and 2024, which mark the first time in several hundred years that this species is once again part of Ireland’s breeding birds.

Common cranes flying over Bord na Móna bogs. \ James Crombie

BnM said the location of the nest is confidential in order to protect and conserve the birds. However, it has been confirmed that the site is situated on a cutaway bog, formerly used to harvest peat for energy production.

The PCAS is a large-scale peatlands restoration project administered by the Department of the Environment and regulated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

BnM said it targets the delivery of climate positive actions along with biodiversity or natural capital benefits. Over 20,000ha is under this scheme to date.

It is hoped that the ongoing development of wetland habitats following rehabilitation under the present scheme will continue to support the expansion of this newly returned species in Ireland, BnM said.