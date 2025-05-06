The European Parliament's Agriculture Committee voted on Monday 5 May in favour of the European Commission's proposal to impose tariffs on Russian fertiliser imports into Ireland and the EU.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly has expressed serious concern and disappointment following the decision, which he said should not have happened without the support of an impact assessment on how these tariffs will affect Irish and European farms.

“It is deeply troubling that geopolitical considerations are once again being prioritised over the practical needs of agriculture,” Mullooly said.

There has been, he added, a complete disregard for the consequences these tariffs will have on the cost of essential farm inputs.

Major cost burden

"Fertiliser is already a major cost burden for farmers and further price hikes could have severe implications for food production and farm viability across the union.”

Mullooly confirmed he will be closely monitoring the European Commission’s commitment to track the availability and price impacts of these new tariffs.

"I fully support the EU’s strategic objective to reduce dependence on Russian fertiliser imports, provided this is done in an orderly and sustainable timeframe.

"However, the compromise measures proposed by the Commission to mitigate the impact on Irish and European farming are, in my view, aspirational in tone and vague in substance.

"Having consulted with Irish farming organisations - including the IFA, ICMSA, ICSA, and INHFA - I must highlight the serious concern expressed about targeting such an essential farm input with substantial cost increases and possible supply disruption," he said.

Mullooly welcomed the solidarity shown by all Irish members of the Agriculture Committee, following his recent correspondence urging a united Irish stance on this critical issue.