Pat Clancy has been a member of the Dairygold board since 2018.

Pat Clancy has been elected as the new chair of Dairygold, the co-op has announced.

From Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary, Clancy succeeds Seán O’Brien, who served as Dairygold chair for the past two years and recently stepped down from the board having completed the maximum consecutive service period.

Clancy has been a member of the board since 2018, the general committee since 2008 and the Mitchelstown Regional Committee since 2006.

The Ballyporeen man served as Dairygold vice-chair from October 2020 to December 2022.

The position of vice-chair will be filled at the next meeting of the Dairygold board.

Honour

Speaking after his election as chair, Clancy said he was honoured to have been elected to the role.

“Dairygold is a strong, well-invested and globally competitive business and an outstanding co-operative with a true commitment to its member shareholders.

“I am grateful to the board for the confidence and trust they have shown in me today and to the members who have supported me over many years,” he said.

Clancy added that it is an “exciting time to take on the role” given the “opportunities and challenges” ahead for the sector.

Other roles

In terms of other roles, Clancy is also vice-chair and director of the Munster Bovine Group and a director and former chair of the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC). He also currently serves on the dairy subsidiary board of Bord Bia.

Clancy holds a degree in mechanical and manufacturing engineering from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and a diploma in corporate direction (food business) from University College Cork (UCC).

He is married to Carmel and they have three adult children - Seán, Ellen and Alice. Pat and Carmel are farming in partnership with their son Seán.

His late father Pat was the last vice-chair of Mitchelstown Co-Op and he also served on the board of Dairygold.