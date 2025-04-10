Patrick Donohoe has been appointed CEO of Animal Health Ireland (AHI).

He replaces Kevin McConnell who vacated the role in December of 2024.

Donohoe has held the role of chief corporate affairs officer at Lakeland Dairies for the last number of years and is a member of the senior leadership team. He was an adviser to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and is a former news editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

He will take up the role in July.

AHI chair James Lynch said Patrick brings with him a unique perspective in terms of the commercial and practical aspects of the industry.

“He has proven himself at the highest levels of government and agribusiness and I am confident that he will be a success in this role.

"I would like to thank our interim CEO Dr Seán Brady who has been an effective custodian and driver of the AHI business over the last three months and will continue until Patrick’s arrival in July.

“The success of our industry is built on the bedrock of healthy livestock. To ensure that we retain our competitive edge in an ever-evolving trade landscape, a healthy livestock population is critical and AHI will continue to play a leadership role in this space.”

Critical juncture

Commenting on his appointment, Donohoe said he is really excited to be appointed the new CEO of AHI and that he can’t wait to get started.

“We are at a critical juncture for our industry and animal health is pivotal to the continued success of our multi-billion euro industry.

“There are hugely talented and committed people in AHI and I am looking forward to putting cutting-edge research into practice and communicating effectively with farmers, vets and industry on the huge benefits of fostering positive health practices.

“Our industry, made up of excellent farmers, skilled vets and innovative companies, is the envy of the word and I know AHI can support its further development. I firmly believe that AHI is at the forefront of futureproofing the industry,” he said.

AHI provides the knowledge, education and co-ordination necessary for the effective control of non-regulated diseases, including bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD), infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and Johne’s disease.

It also leads key critical programmes such as Beef HealthCheck, Pig HealthCheck, Parasite Control, CellCheck and CalfCare.