The 69th AGM of the IFA under way in the Irish Farm Centre.

Former chair of Monaghan Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Pat McCormick has been elected the association’s new treasurer, beating off competition from three other candidates.

McCormick took over from outgoing treasurer Martin Stapleton after his election during the 69th AGM of the association at the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin on Tuesday.

The candidates contesting the position of treasurer were outgoing farm family chair Rose Mary McDonagh of Co Galway, north Cork chair Pat O'Keeffe and Cork central’s Nigel Sweetnam, who sat as poultry chair.

Co Monaghan farmer and IFA treasurer Pat McCormick. / Niall Hurson

The role of treasurer was the last national officer position to be filled by the IFA after December’s election of Francie Gorman as president, Alice Doyle as vice-president and three new regional chairs.

Newly-elected president Francie Gorman from Co Laois told IFA representatives at the AGM that family farm incomes will be the priority of his presidency and that the funding of on-farm environmental measures must be separate to Ireland’s CAP budget.

