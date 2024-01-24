The NESC has called for farmers to be paid for caring for nature, water, forestry, carbon sequestration and a range of other ecosystem services.

Farmers should be paid for maintaining ecosystems as part of the transition from traditional agriculture and land use practices, according to the latest report from the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

The NESC report, entitled Natural Capital Accounting: A Guide for Action, states that more farm policies should be aimed at “supporting farmers in caring for nature, water, forestry, carbon sequestration and a range of other ecosystem services”.

The report assesses how natural capital accounting could be applied to help identify mechanisms for funding such payment for ecosystems services schemes.

Natural capital accounting is a tool to measure the changes in the stock and condition of ecosystems and to integrate the flow and value of ecosystem services into accounting and reporting systems.

Improvements

Dr Jeanne Moore, lead author of the report, said payment systems to farmers which rewarded and incentivised efforts to protect and improve nature must be improved and made more widely available.

However, Dr Moore cautioned that developing better tools to account for nature will only deliver improvements more broadly if they are used in Government departments, agencies and local authorities as a key tool to inform decision-making.

Meanwhile, the report welcomed the recommendation in the National Bioeconomy Action Plan to develop an agreed approach to natural capital accounting and apply it to bioeconomy development.