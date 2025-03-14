Payments of €249,000 have issued to 68 farmers in the Cooley Peninsula who were affected by a severe storm in late 2023.

At the end of October-early November 2023, there was an exceptional storm in the Cooley Peninsula, which resulted in extensive damage to agricultural lands, fencing and gateways, in addition to stored fodder and fertiliser and other damage.

A support scheme was launched in July 2024 for affected farmers providing financial assistance to farmers towards the costs relating to:

Restoration of agricultural land.

Loss/damage to fodder/fertiliser.

And repair/replacement to damaged fencing/ gateways /farm roadways/lane ways.

A minimum payment of €100 and maximum of €30,000 applies under the scheme for affected farmers who do not have insurance cover.

Announcing the payments, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that the the Cooley Peninsula experienced very difficult weather in late 2023.

"The payments that have commenced issuing will assist farmers with making good the damage caused to land and structures, along with replacing lost and damaged feed and fodder," he added.

The Minister concluded: “These payments reflect a commitment made to impacted farmers in the Cooley Peninsula under the previous Government. I’m happy that I’m in a position to be able to finalise payments which will allow farmers to repair damage and replace lost fodder.”