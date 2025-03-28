Year two of the programme has already commenced and participants are reminded that they must attend at least eight meetings and have their one-to-one meeting completed by 30 June 2025. / David Ruffles

Payments in respect of the first year of the Knowledge Transfer (KT) Programme have commenced.

The announcement came from Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Friday, which he said is “on schedule” and in line with the Department’s commitment in the Farmers Charter.

The three-year programme aims to supply financial support, along with an approach to agricultural advancement.

Minister Heydon said that the project will play a central role in helping farmers develop the skills which will help them to address sustainability, productivity and competitiveness challenges.

“This isn’t just an investment in farms, it’s an investment in people. We’re creating a stronger, more connected farming community as a result of the Knowledge Transfer Programme.”

Payments

Payments to participants are now commencing, with payments for facilitators to commence mid-year.

It is a European Union regulatory requirement that the payment for farmers in KT groups must be paid to farmers via the facilitator of their KT group.

Where a farmer has met all the requirements of year one of the programme, the payment is €750.

Year two of the programme has already commenced and participants are reminded that they must attend at least eight meetings and have their one-to-one meeting completed by 30 June 2025.

The Minister also reminded KT facilitators to ensure they hold the correct number and types of meetings and upload appropriate documentation on time.

