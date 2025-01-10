Flooded farmland and sheds around Lough Funshinagh, Co Roscommon, in the winter of 2020-2021.

Roscommon County Council has received the green light for an interim flood relief scheme for Lough Funshinagh, allowing the local authority to pump water from the turlough into the Cross River at the townland of Carrick, Roscommon.

The move was welcomed by Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister of State at the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kieran O’Donnell.

An application to begin the interim relief scheme was granted by an Bord Pleanála on Friday, having been sought by Roscommon County Council.

Permission remains to be granted for a more permanent solution to address the frequent flooding of farmland, houses, roadways and farm buildings, with work proposals previously planned by the council injuncted on foot of environmental planning regulations.

Move welcomed

“Today’s news is very welcome. I have met with a number of residents who have been affected by the flooding at Lough Funshinagh and saw first-hand the situation homeowners were dealing with,” an Taoiseach said.

The Taoiseach went on to thank the OPW minister and Roscommon County Council for “driving forward in finding a solution for the families involved”.

“We will continue to work with the OPW and Roscommon County Council to ensure these works are done quickly.”

Minister O’Donnell stated that he intends on meeting with local councillors to update them on the delivery of the interim project.

“I along with my OPW officials will be engaging with Roscommon County Council to ensure delivery of the interim flood relief scheme as quickly as possible, together with progressing the permanent scheme,” the OPW minister said.

Director of services with the council Mark Keaveney hailed an Bord Pleanála’s approval as “critical” to providing “much-needed relief to properties affected by flooding in the vicinity”.

“Roscommon County Council will now commence the implementation phase of the project in accordance with the conditions of the decision.

“In parallel, the council continues to work towards a consent application for the permanent solution to address the many challenges surround Lough Funshinagh."

Read more

Farmyards and land destroyed due to ‘crisis’ flooding of Lough Funshinagh

Roscommon farmers left high and dry on Lough Funshinagh flooding

Lough Funshinagh flood works stalled due to legal challenge