UCD awarded former EU agricultural commissioner Phil Hogan an honorary doctorate in political science on Wednesday 3 July.

Speaking at the event, Hogan stressed what he called the “profound wisdom of local communities”.

One of the lessons he had learned from his political career, he said, was pride of place.

“The sense of having roots, of belonging to a community, is one of the essentials of living. The American psychologist Abraham Maslow put it high up in his hierarchy of needs.

"Yes, he said, you need safety, you need food and shelter. But – once those are covered off – you absolutely need a sense of belonging. Of being part of a community.

"A tightly knit community has the strength to be open. Let’s not miss the importance of that.

'Threat to democracy'

"Because openness is the most important lesson that communities in Ireland are teaching us at this time of threat to democracy.

"Communities are teaching us that identity is not threatened by newcomers, but, rather, enhanced by embracing them. Communities are teaching us how to address the great challenges of our time: showing us the power of collective care, collective courage," Hogan said.

Quoting Tip O’Neill’s observation that all politics is local, Hogan said that Ireland has added a layer to that truth, which is that all Irish politics is accessible.

This he defined as meaning that - unique among the countries to which his career has taken him - Irish public representatives and their constituents can meet, one to one, face to face, without formal appointment, almost every day of the year.

“What a fantastic point of pride that is. What a fantastic definition of ‘accessibility’ that is. Our politicians are available. Even when availability puts them in harm’s way - as recently happened with our Taoiseach and our Minister for Justice.

"They - and all of our politicians from all parties - remain accessible. That accessibility allows them to garner the truth. To fully understand the realities behind the short answers given to opinion pollsters," he said.

This, he added, was evident during recent European and local elections.

"Of course, when you’re out on the hustings, you’re looking for votes. But the encounter is deeper than vote-getting. It’s about taking criticism. It’s about listening. It’s about giving constituents the greatest gift available to every politician: the gift of attention," he said.

Attention

Nothing, he claimed, equals the gift of attention. He described playwright Arthur Miller’s line “Attention must be paid” as one of the simplest, weightiest propositions in literature.

“The people of Tullaroan taught me that. And kept hammering home the lesson. Attention must be paid. To individuals. And to communities. Because that attention is what will save democracy," he concluded.