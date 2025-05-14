According to the farming authority, 90% of accidents, including on farms, have a behavioural cause with distractions being a major element. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers are being urged to keep their phones in their pockets while using farm machinery, especially during silage cutting season.

Teagasc health and safety specialist, Dr John McNamara was speaking at a farm safety webinar hosted by the EU project SafeHabitus, in which he referred to the irresponsible use of phones while working on farms as an “epidemic”.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said distracted driving could be a factor in as many 30% of all collisions in this country, meaning it contributes to over 1,400 fatal and injury collisions annually.

McNamara said people can’t lose their concentration when behind the wheel of any vehicle.

“Being on your phone sucks in your concentration and brain power and that takes your focus off what you are doing. It is a very serious hazard,” he said.

“We are really in favour of advanced technology use, but it needs to be in a safe manner.”

Discipline

Teagasc is also encouraging farmers to talk about safety issues such as phone usage during their local discussion groups.

According to the authority, 90% of accidents, including on farms, have a behavioural cause, with distractions being a major element.

McNamara added that it is important for parents or older farmers to set a good example for young workers coming through.

“You can’t work and be on the mobile phone at the same time.

“Health and safety is about concentration, so I think it’s about discipline led by adults.”

‘Safety is not an optional extra, it’s a priority’ – IFA