Approximately 300kg of cocaine seized from a ship docked in Foynes, Co Limerick, that is understood to be carrying grain.

Revenue has detained the ship docked in Foynes Port in Co Limerick, on which €21m worth of cocaine was found under section 33 of the Customs Act 2015.

It is understood that the ship was carrying grain.

Revenue confirmed this Friday that approximately 300kg of cocaine had been seized and removed from the vessel.

The Maltese-registered bulk cargo ship has been the subject of a search by Revenue customs officers since Tuesday.

Detector dog Harley with approximately 300kg of cocaine seized from a ship docked in Foynes, Co Limerick, that is understood to be carrying grain.

The ship travelled from Canada to Foynes, Co Limerick.

Investigations are continuing, in conjunction with gardaí.

